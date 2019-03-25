Rail delays after vehicle hits barrier at Billingshurst level crossing

Delays are being reported on the railway lines after a vehicle hit a barrier at a level crossing.

Southern Rail said a vehicle collided with a barrier at the Billingshurst level crossing just before 1pm this afternoon (March 25).

Trains are currently having to run at a reduced speed whilst engineers work to fix the barriers. Police are also at the scene.

Southern said services running towards Portsmouth and Southampton are being reduced and will affect stops at Christ’s Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel.

Disruption is expected to last until 3pm.