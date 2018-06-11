Reconstruction work at key Midhurst junction begins

A key Midhurst road has been closed for two weeks for reconstruction work.

The deteriorating narrow section of road at Rumbolds Hill in Midhurst has been closed to traffic and pedestrians from the A272/A286 roundabout to the south of June Lane.

A spokesman said this was essential for the safety of both road users and the workforce, as action is carried out to provide a long-term solution to a road issue.

The full reconstruction, which started yesterday (Sunday June 10), is likely to take about a fortnight, the spokesman said.

“This is a key junction, between the A272 and A286 and, unfortunately, the road will have to be closed, with signed diversions in place," the West Sussex Highways spokesman said.

“We can only apologise for the inconvenience this will cause but we will do everything we can to get the work done as efficiently and safely as possible.”

Pedestrians will be asked to use West Street and adjacent roads.

Businesses will be able to open as usual, although HGV deliveries at Rumbolds Hill will be subject to a signed diversion.

Vehicles entering off the A3 will be diverted via the A286 and those coming from the Horsham direction will take the A272.

Vehicles from the Chichester direction will need to approach via Petworth.

The contractor for the works is Balfour Beatty Living Places.