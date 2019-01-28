Recruitment fair to be held for school jobs

Recruitment fairs are to be held by West Sussex County Council for a range of jobs in schools.

The county council is hosting two school recruitment fairs for those seeking a new challenge. The council said that attendees will get the chance to discover more about the wide variety of role available in schools, in addition to oppotunities for teacher training.

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills said: “Giving children the best start in life is a key priority for us as a county council, and we are looking for potential employees to help us achieve this.

“If you are interested in starting a new career, then this is a fantastic and informal way to find out more information on the roles available and whether they are right for you.”

As well as teaching, roles in schools can include being a governor, governing body clerk, business manager, teaching assistant, premises manager, apprentice, learning mentor and technician.

The recruitment taking place on Saturday February 2, 10am to 2pm at the Premier Fontwell Park Racecourse, BN18 0SX and on Saturday February 9, 10am to 2pm at Ifield Community college, Crawleym RH11 0DB.

Services such as school, teacher training organisations and apprenticehsip providers will be at the fair on both dates. They will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information, not only on the range of roles available, but to explain the possibilities of developing careers in education for life.

For more information about working in schools, visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/start-your-new-job-back-at-school/