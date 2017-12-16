Renewed calls for new school access road at Petworth

Fears have been voiced that there will be traffic chaos in Petworth if West Sussex County Council closes small village primary schools and reopens the former Herbert Shiner school.

Concerns have been raised by town councillors who are taking part in consultation being carried out by the county council on school admission arrangements for 20119-2010.

Trotton with Chithurst Parish Council is leading a call for all parishes to fight for more information and a wider discussion about the future of the county’s schools – particularly small village schools, which they say are becoming an ‘endangered species’.

They believe they are threatened by proposals put forward by the county council to expand larger primary schools including Easebourne where double the yearly intake is planned.

Town Council chairman Chris Kemp said the county council was pushing ahead with plans to build houses on the site of the former primary school close to the Rotherlea Care Home. At the same time the former Herbert Shiner Intermediate School closeby could be brought back into use as a large primary school.

He said without a new access road there would be traffic chaos and called on the county council to take need of Petworth’s neighbourhood plan calling for a new road.

