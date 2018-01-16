Retail survey launched by Chichester District Council

Residents may recieve a phone call asking about their shopping and leisure habits as part of a survey by Chichester District Council.

NEMS Market Research is aiming to reach 700 residents with the survey, which takes around seven and half minutes to complete. Most calls will be made outside normal working hours to include working households.

Councillor Susan Taylor, cabinet Member for planning at Chichester District Council said: “We want to reassure residents that this isn’t a scam and that the survey is being carried out lawfully, according to strict market research regulations.

“As part of the Local Plan Review we want to look at retail and ensure that the needs of the future can be planned for and look at some of the issues affecting the retail sector in our district.

“The study is using a variety of methods to gather information and for those who choose to take part, this is an excellent opportunity to be involved in helping our district plan for the future.

The information provided will help give us a better understanding of how and where people like to shop and spend their leisure time.”

All information gained from surveys will remain confidential and will be handled according to Data Protection Register principles.

Residents are under no obligation to take part. People can find out more by contacting the council’s Planning Policy team.

To find out more about the Local Plan Review see www.chichester.gov.uk/planningpolicy