RH & RW Clutton fund charity day for RBL

Estate agents charity golf day for the Royal British Legion

Leading land and estate agents helped raise almost £2,000 for charity The Royal British Legion on June 6.

The event was organised by The British Legion’s brigadier Arthur Nugent, with support by RH & RW Clutton.

17 teams entered, including a team from RH & RW Clutton that included Richard Grassly, partner and head of Commercial, Patrick Downing trainee land agent and client of the firm Richard West.

Following bacon rolls and coffee, the teams enjoyed a round of golf in the sunshine, with the team from Cowdray crowned the overall winners.

The day ended with an aerobatic air show by a Spitfire as a tribute to The Legion’s cause.

Peter Hughes, a partner and head of Residential Agency said: “We’re delighted to have been a part of raising funds and awareness of such a great cause.

“A fun day was had by all, and the weather certainly didn’t let us down.

“The Legion have a huge presence in the local community, and are invaluable through their welfare work helping the British Armed Forces,” Hughes added.

Tim Allen, Cowdray’s director of Golf, said: “We were delighted to once again host the Royal British Legion Charity Day which was sponsored by RH & RW Clutton.

"Luckily the sun shone and the day was a great success raising funds for the very well-known charity."