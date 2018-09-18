RNLI named as official charity for Goodwood Running Festival

The RNLI has been confirmed as the official charity for The Running Festival at Goodwood.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution was chosen by UK Run Events — the events channel of #UKRunChat and organiser of the event which takes place on Sunday, October 14.

Breathe Unity — the Sports PR services for Events, Races, Brands and Communities in the sports industry — is anticipating a 'superb day' of sporting events for runners 'of all ages and abilities', with the Family Mile starting the action at 9am, followed by a 10K race at 10am and a half marathon at 12 noon.

A statement from Breathe Unity said the RNLI is the 'perfect partner' for the festival.

The statement read: "The RNLI is the largest charity that saves lives at sea, with its main aim to educate, influence, supervise and rescue those at risk from drowning.

"(It) provides a valuable service to the many busy stations along the South Coast, making it the perfect partner for The Running Festival at Goodwood.

"It is expected that many of those participating in the Half Marathon, 10K and Family Mile next month will be encouraged to raise money for this popular cause dedicated to keeping the country’s coasts safe."

Roseanne Blaze, community fundraising manager at RNLI, said the charity was 'honoured' to be handpicked for the 'exciting new event' on the south coast.

She added: "We could not provide the valuable service we do without the generous support of donors and fundraisers, so we hope that competitors will help to support the busy stations along the south coast by joining the RNLI Running Crew to save lives at sea.”

Race director Joe Williams said he was 'thrilled' to announce RNLI as 'one of their official charities'.

He added: "They are essentially ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and we hope to raise as much as possible to support their heroic work.

"We are looking forward to welcoming runners of all abilities to The Running Festival at Goodwood this autumn, it is set to be a fantastic day of running and family fun!”

According to Breathe Unity, the RNLI will also be using its time at The Running Festival to launch its annual Reindeer Runs — their festive family runs that take place each winter.

A spokesman for the company added: "Individuals, families and young runners can help RNLI mascot Rookie the Reindeer to save lives at sea by taking part in the traditional 10K or 5K fun run or a 1K saunter.

"Funds raised are used to support the volunteer lifeboat crew members who are on call 24/7, 365 days a year, whatever the weather.

"The Reindeer Runs take place at Stansted Park and at Moors Valley Country Park on the Hampshire and Dorset border, and full details will be revealed at The Running Festival at Goodwood on October 14."

Entry costs for the Family Mile costs £8 for children aged 11 and above running unaccompanied, and also per adult. Entry costs £5 per child aged 4-10 accompanied by an adult.

Breathe Unity said: "Entry fees until 30th September are £22 (affiliated) / £24 (non-affiliated) for the 10K and £30 / £32 for the Half Marathon, including a technical Ronhill race souvenir t-shirt, a bespoke medal, treats at the finish, free race photography, free pre & post race massage, and free parking.

"There will be pacers in both the 10K and the half marathon, helping runners to hit their target times on the track."

It added that runners will be treated to a 'full race-themed experience' with a 'glorious finish' in the pit lane, a bespoke souvenir medal and 'masses of support' from spectators in the grandstand.

"The classic Goodwood motor circuit makes for a thrilling race setting and is certainly one for the bucket list," the statement said.

Anyone wishing to run for RNLI at The Running Festival are asked to buy their race place via the event website and then set up an RNLI fundraising page.

