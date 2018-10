A road is to reopen shortly following a collision in Billingshurst this afternoon.

Police said no one was injured in the collision on the B2133 at Newpound in Billingshurst.

No one else was involved in the incident, added police.

Police confirmed the road would reopen shortly.

