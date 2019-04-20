Road reopened in Stockbridge after car hits telegraph pole

A road was closed in Stockbridge this morning after a car hit a telegraph pole, police confirmed.

Stockbridge Road was closed both ways between Stockbridge Roundabout and Terminus Road due to the incident, police said.

Emergency services arrived on the scene to clear away debris from the road.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

The road has now reopened but traffic is still moving slowly, according to travel reports.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Chichester Police/Twitter

