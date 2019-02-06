Roadworks and closures for Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst and beyond, February 7 - 13 2019

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.
Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways
Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 8 Feb
Twineham Lane, Albourne, Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Dukes Road, Aldingbourne, Repairs to sunken trenches, Road Closure, 7 Feb
Street Lane, Ardingly, Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 15 Feb
Bignor Down, Bignor, Tree works, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 22 Feb
Wineham Lane, Bolney, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 8 Feb
Ratham Lane, Bosham, Ballast packing at level crossing, Overnight Road Closure, until 8 Feb
New Park Road, Chichester, Tree cutting works, Road Closure, 7 Feb
High Street, East Grinstead, Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs, Overnight Road Closure, 12 Feb
Downs Road, Funtington, Replace Openreach telephone pole and overhead cable, Road Closure, 11 Feb
Stanford Avenue, Hassocks, Tree works, Road Closure, 12 Feb to 13 Feb
Hammerpond Road, Horsham, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 7 Feb
Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 11 Feb
Twineham Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common, Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 13 Feb
Albert Road, Littlehampton, Openreach street cabinet and power installation, Road Closure, 12 Feb to 25 Feb
Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall, Excavate and install ducting for installation of circuit cable system, Road Closure, until 15 Feb
Horsham Northern Bypass Westbound, North Horsham, Carriageway pothole repairs, Overnight Road Closure, 11 Feb
Lower Bognor Road, Pagham, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, until 8 Feb
Blackgate Lane, Pulborough, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 13 Feb
Nutbourne Road, Pulborough, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 12 Feb
Harting Combe Road, Rogate, Fill large void left by fallen tree in verge, Road Closure, 8 Feb
Stoney Lane, Shoreham-By-Sea, Carriageway subsidence repairs, Road Closure, 11 Feb
Boxham Lane, Sidlesham, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 8 Feb to 11 Feb
Lockgate Road, Sidlesham, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 12 Feb to 14 Feb
Rookery Lane, Sidlesham, Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 29 Mar
Guildford Road, Slinfold, Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 11 Feb to 14 Feb
Guildford Road, Slinfold, Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 11 Feb to 16 Feb
Elm Grove Lane, Steyning, Lay new gas main, abandon old main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 15 Mar
Fryern Road, Storrington And Sullington, Lay new gas main, abandon old main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, until 8 Feb
Twineham Lane, Twineham, Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Binsted Lane, Walberton, Build new Openreach joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, until 8 Feb
Binsted Lane, Walberton, Build new Openreach joint box, Road Closure, until 8 Feb
Yapton Lane, Walberton, Tree works around electricity network, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Mayes Lane, Warnham, Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, until 12 Feb
Northlands Road, Warnham, Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, until 12 Feb
Sea Place, Worthing, In conjunction with refurbishment of signalised junction in Goring Road, Road Closure, until 15 Mar