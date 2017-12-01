Rogate fundraising fair celebrates success

A Christmas market has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The village of Rogate held its annual Christmas Market on Saturday. The event, said to be the busiest yet, raised a record £5,642.28.

The funds raised will go on to support a variety of charities, including Tandem in Midhurst, West Africa Schools and Community Project, and Rogate Parish Emergencies Fund

Revd Edward Doyle, a member of the organising committee, said: “We are so very grateful to everyone who came along and generously supported this wonderful event, knowing that the monies raised will go towards helping others in need. The event has been running for many years now and involves the whole community. Local businesses help to cover the costs and donate the many raffle prizes, and local people give up their time and talent and provide gifts and produce for sale. It truly embodies the spirit of giving at Christmas time”.

The Rogate School Carol Singers opened the event with a selection of festive favourites. Stalls were laden with a variety of wares, from gifts and crafts to Advent calendars, bric-a-brac and second-hand children’s clothes. Hand-made craft items included fabric bags and soaps by Genevieve Raeburn and Christmas door wreaths by Claire Wilkinson.

The Christmas Candy Jars and children’s toys proved particularly popular. Tenants from East Lodge Retirement Home ran a ‘Name the Bear’ competition as well as selling crafted hand-knits. Alongside the stalls were traditional sideshows where visitors tried their luck at Bottle Tombola and the Grand Raffle.

The Children’s Activity Corner offered biscuit decorating, games and colouring. The colouring competition saw four art prizes awarded. Evie Neglia and Lucas Mileham were named winners in the eight to 11 age group, and Callum Yapp and Alfie Burles won the four to seven age group. All children attend Rogate School.

Children also got to meet Father Christmas in his grotto with his sack of gifts for all his visitors.