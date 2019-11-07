Royal seal of approval for national restaurant chain

The award recognises consistent dedication to traditional Thai methods in cuisine, service and high standards

Giggling Squid, which has four restaurants across Sussex in Chichester, Horsham, Brighton and Hove, won the premium category which indicates a degree of excellence of five stars and above.

The Thai Select award is a seal of approval granted by the Royal Thai Court in Thailand, following recommendations from officials, to Thai restaurants overseas that serve authentic Thai food.

Giggling Squid founders Pranee and Andrew Laurillard

The objective is to increase the recognition of quality Thai restaurants and drive awareness of the most authentic Thai restaurants in the world.

Founder of Giggling Squid, Pranee Laurillard, who was recently awarded Female Entrepreneur of the Year at Propel’s Women’s Entrepreneur Conference, said: “I am so humbled and honoured to receive this award. Being born in Thailand and remaining passionate about my homeland and its culture, incredible ingredients and food is very important to me so to be recognised in such a way is really special.”