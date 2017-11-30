Royal visit: Canine Partners dogs demonstrate what they can do at Heyshott

They were on their best behaviour and it did not escape the notice of The Queen as she watched a demonstration of what Canine Partners dogs can do at Heyshott today.

Among the proud advanced trainers putting the dogs through their paces was Jodie Parish with 17 month old Labrador cross Golden Retriever Hettie.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst she was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Yarna, seen here with Alison Bailey. Pic Steve Robards SR1728934 SUS-171130-130723001

“When she first saw the dogs she commented on how well behaved they were being,” she said.

Hettie then demonstrated how dogs learn to unload washing machines for their partners.

“The Queen asked if they could also load them up which they can,” said Jodie.

Hettie showed the Queen how she could take Jodie’s jacket off for her, first tugging the zip down and then pulling down the sleeves for her.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728739 SUS-171130-140519001

“The Queen commented on how good Hettie was at tugging the sleeves down,” said Jodie.

Also showing what she could do was Labrador Mary with her advanced trainer Clare Cannon, Sara Trott with Layla who demonstrated retrieving dropped items and picking up the telephone and Ellie Chadwick with Nico who showed the Queen how he could open doors for his partner.

Dog welfare officers Jenny Sandle with Carrie, Callie Lowe and Natasha Stead with Leia explained how the health of the dogs and their grooming is cared for.

In a separate room the youngest recruits aged up to 14 weeks showed off their new skills to their royal visitor including retrieving items, settling down and checking objects to become familiar with them.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728810 SUS-171130-130659001

