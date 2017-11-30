Royal visit: Crowds say waiting for Her Majesty was worth it

After hours of waiting in the cold, crowd members said were delighted to see The Queen today in Chichester.

Wrapped in a Union Jack, Zoe McManus said it had been ‘absolutely’ worth a three hour wait to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty as she entered the theatre.

She said: “She’s absolutely amazing, she’s just the best. I’ve seen the Queen Mother and now I’ve seen the Queen.

“I’ve got ready for two weeks in advance when I knew this was coming. I had a really good time.”

Most of the crowd were from Chichester or the surrounding area, but some came from much further away.

Jeremy Board, visiting from Vancouver, waited from 9am to see Her Majesty and was very pleased he had.

Jeremy Board, who lives in Vancouver, Canada, said it was 'very special' to see the Queen arriving at Chichester Festival Theatre.

He said: “It’s just a unique opportunity to see the Queen, it was special, very special.

“It was really exciting to see her coming through.

“I arrived about 9am and got to the front.

“A big thank you to the Observer, I wouldn’t have heard about it otherwise.”

Ferial Allen, 32, from Chichester, came along with a Union Jack tucked into her backpack and said she loved the royal family.

Also waiting out was Pauline May, who had come along with her husband Philip, daughter Donna and three-year-old granddaughter Asla.

Pauline said: “Last time she was in Chichester, Donna was a baby. She’s 32 now.

“She was in her pram and we watched her go past, down North Street.”

