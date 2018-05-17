Royal visit for Petworth House Tennis Court

This was the moment Prince Edward arrived at Petworth House yesterday (Wednesday) to visit its centuries old tennis court.

The occasion was part of a fundraising bid for His Royal Highness to play real tennis at every club in the world in aid of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, which he has taken over from Prince Philip.

High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Caroline Nicholls, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Patrick Burgess and club chairman Philip Robinson were among guests to meet the very special guest on the day at the tennis club’s home in the Leconfield Estate.

Prince Edward spent the morning observing coaching sessions with students from Midhurst Youth Trust, Seaford College, Christ’s Hospital and The Weald School in Billingshurst.

His Royal Highness went on to unveil a ten foot panel by sculptor Philip Jackson, from Cocking, who is also a member of the tennis court before enjoying a lunch and a game of tennis with club members.

That evening, a fundraising dinner was held in aid of the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

A full report and official pictures of the day will be published in next week’s edition of the Observer.

Prince Edward visits Petworth House Tennis Court. Photo by Steve Robards