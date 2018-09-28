Royal visit is ‘exciting’ for Bognor

The planned visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex next Wednesday is ‘exciting for the whole town’ according to Bognor and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb.

Yesterday, Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan will be coming to Sussex on Wednesday (October 3), to first visit Edes House, in West Street, Chichester, where they will be shown the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence, before then travelling along the coast to Bognor Regis where they will officially open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

Mr Gibb said: “It is nearly 90 years since the town received its royal suffix from the Duke of Sussex’s Great Great Grandfather.

“It’s very exciting for the whole town and for the university that the Duke and Duchess have chosen to come to Bognor Regis on their first visit to Sussex.”

After Bognor, their Royal Highnesses will then travel to the Royal Pavilion in Brighton before visiting Survivors’ Network — a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex — speaking with service users, volunteers and staff.

Finally, they will visit JOFF Youth Centre in Peacehaven, which is a community hub that offers a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

Member of Parliament for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and Minister for School Standards, Nick Gibb, makes a speech at the Sussex Day event in June. SUS-180618-155748001

