Royal visit: The Queen receives a posy from Black Labrador Yarna at Heyshott

They say every dog has her day and today seven year old Black Labrador Yarna had hers when she performed a special duty at the royal visit of the Queen to Heyshott.

Yarna stepped forward, made a courtsey to the Queen and presented her with a posy of flowers.

Volunteer Alison Bailey who shares her home with Yarna near Winchester, told the Observer: “This has been the best day of my life, I am thrilled to bits.

“Yarna performed very well. She stepped forward and made her courtsey as she learned to do in normal training and gave the posy to the Queen. Quite frankly I could cry, I was shaking like a leaf before she did it, but she did it very well.”

The posy made up of purple flowers in the colours of Canine Partners included a sprig of myrtle.

“Her Majesty likes bouquets to have myrtle, which is for remembrance, in them and this was researched by Global Flowers in Midhurst who were brilliant,” said Alison.

“This is a wonderful day for the charity. It makes all our volunteering worthwhile. It gives us such an enormous boost and makes us want to do more.”

Alison has been a puppy parent to nine dogs and travels all over the country giving talks and demonstrations.

