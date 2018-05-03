Royal visitor for Cowdray charity shoot

President of Brainwave, Sophie, Countess of Wessex was guest of honour at a clay shoot on Friday held on the Cowdray Estate to raise money for the children’s charity.

Brainwave is a charity that supports children with disabilities and provides bespoke therapy to improve the child’s quality of life by increasing their mobility, communication skills and learning abilities.

The charity is currently supporting some 640 children in the UK.

It was the third year running that the charity clay shoot had been held on the Cowdray Estate.

The Countess of Wessex was met by Lord Cowdray and Jonathan Russell, Cowdray’s chief executive, and Phil Edge, Brainwave’s chief executive, for a day of shooting, fine dining in the Buck Hall at Cowdray House and an auction to raise funds for the charity.

Mr Russell said: “We were delighted to welcome the Countess of Wessex to Cowdray in support of the children’s charity Brainwave.

“As President of Brainwave, she took a keen interest in everything that was happening during the day to raise funds for the charity. Thank you to Brainwave, who have repeatedly chosen to hold their event at Cowdray. The grounds of Cowdray House made an impressive backdrop for the clay shoot.”

Phil Edge added: “We are incredibly grateful to the Countess of Wessex for taking the time in her busy schedule to join us for the 2018 charity clay shoot held at Cowdray House.

“It was a pleasure to talk to her about the work Brainwave is doing with children across the country and to tell her about the enormous difference that the therapies we provide can make to their lives. Thank you to our sponsors law firm Irwin Mitchell, risk management firm Aon UK Limited and specialist healthcare provide Arkle Associates.

“Not only did everyone have an enjoyable day but we also succeeded in raising a substantial sum of money for Brainwave. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to ensure the day ran smoothly.”

The shoot at Friday’s event was run by Cowdray-based Hownhall Shooting and comprised a cross-section of sporting targets catering for everyone from the novice to more accomplished shots.

Breakfast, a champagne and canapé reception and gourmet lunch were provided by Midhurst-based Jacaranda.