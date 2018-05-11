Rumbolds Hill roadwork areas will not clash

Rumbolds Hill will not be dug up twice, county councillor Kate O’Kelly assured Midhurst residents last night.

Questions were raised at the annual town meeting on Thursday as to the schedule of works for the notorious sinking road, which is due to be reconstructed from June 10 to 23.

There had been fears the town would undergo double the disruption under plans for an electricity upgrade later in August on the same stretch, but Cllr Kelly said the utility works would be to the pavement instead.

She said she had spoken to county council highways officer Chris Dye and he had said the works by Scottish and Southern Network would not affect the earlier reconstruction work.

She said: “There was a real concern that Rumbolds Hill was going to be dug up again. That won’t happen.

“I think going forward there are plans to do a lot more work on the pavements, not on the road, because I think they have realised that’s possibly why there are potholes and roads are deteriorating.

“So I think there’s going to be a national policy to do more work on the pavements for utility companies.”

Town council chairman Mark Purves said paving slabs were easier pick up and replace than patching road tarmac, which could lead to potholes.