Sand quarry plans in the South Downs National Park to be revisited

Chief planning officer at the South Downs National Park, Tim Slaney has warned that former proposals for soft sand quarries will have to be re-examined on the orders of the planning inspector who carried out an examination into the park and West Sussex County Council’s joint mineral local plan.

He told members of the planning committee the soft sand policies had been expected to have a ‘difficult passage’ through the examination because of a ‘significant under supply’.

He added that while there were no allocations inside the park boundaries in the draft plan ‘this is something we are going to have to look closely at’.

“By and large the principle of being more careful about allocations inside the national park is sound,” said Mr Slaney, “but if there is that much of a lack of aggregates coming forward from soft sand, that’s where the inspector said he would like us to go back and have another look.”

There is to be a single review of the soft sand policy after the joint minerals plan is made.

