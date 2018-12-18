‘Santa in the Park’ big return raised vital funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Despite the weekend’s wet weather, funds were raised as nothing could have dampened Santa in the Park’s big return to Chichester.

Elf hunts, a ‘snowball’ fight and a festive world record attempt were just a few of the activities that took place at Priory Park last Sunday in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Hospice fundraisers invited all members of the community to help set the record for the world’s largest street dancing lesson and the rain could simply not scare the dancers away.

All of the hospice’s staff and fundraisers are very thankful to the all of the dancers, both young and old, who unleashed their best moves and around 80 people danced in the world record attempt.

Festive cheer continued to be spread throughout Priory Park for the rest of the day with much deserved cups of hot chocolate for everyone and special story time with Santa in the Guildhall grotto.

‘Stickman’ was voted the most popular story at Story time with Santa and the little knitted stockings full of Montezuma chocolate fuelled all the children ready for the elf hunts.

Communities Event Manager at St Wilfrid’s, Alex Burch, said: “We would like to thank My Pt Hub for sponsoring Santa in the Park, all our supporters and event partners who helped organised the event.

“We give a special thanks to Natalie of Fit joy and all the volunteers and visitors whose tireless enthusiasm made the event possible.”

In addition to the many exciting activities that were on offer last Sunday, ticket holders also received an exclusive ten per cent discount to an ice skating session with CHiCE, which is also based in Priory Park.

The dedicated team at St Wilfrid’s Hospice is an independent local charity and for more than 30 years volunteers and fundraisers have been caring and supporting those in our community who are in the last phase of their lives.

To either see more pictures, to find out further details of St Wilfrid’s events coming in 2019 or to see how you could support the hospice visit stwh.co.uk.