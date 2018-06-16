Schoolpupils raise thousands for respite holiday scheme

Children from Highfield and Brookham School have raised thousands of pounds for Highreach Holidays.

Around 300 children and 60 parents from Highfield and Brookham schools in Liphook set off on a sponsored walk around the 175 acres of school grounds to raise money for Highreach Holidays.

On the sponsored walk

Highreach Holidays is a volunteer-run, annual week-long respite holiday at Highfield School for children and young adults with learning difficulties.

The money raised by Highfield and Brookham children and their families will mean that the children coming to Highfield for their holiday this summer will have a fantastic time, enjoying numerous trips and opportunities.

The school children thoroughly embraced the challenge, and had a fantastic time walking through the ancient woodlands and over the varying terrains of the school grounds, whilst raising money for this deserving cause.

In total, Highfield and Brookham Children raise £3,850 for Highreach Holidays. The Highreach Holiday is modelled on the Oundle School Mencap Holiday, which has been running successfully for over 30 years. As well as providing 20 children with a wonderful holiday, the week also provides a valuable respite for their families, often giving them their only opportunity to holiday away from home.

Getting some exercise

