Schools throughout the area receive donation from Lodge

The members of Petworth Masonic Lodge decided to donation money to the local schools.

The Lodge decided the year focus of 2018 should be on the primary schools within the Leconfield catchment area.

Head teacher with treasurer, Barrie Walsh presenting the cheque.

At the beginning of June the schools within the area were each visited by some representatives from the Lodge to hand over a donation cheque of £500, which totalled to £3,000.

The schools which were lucky enough to accept this generous donation were Petworth CE Primary School, Fittleworth CE Village School, St James’ CE Primary School Coldwaltham, Bury CE Primary School, Duncton CE Junior School, and Northchapel Community Primary School.

Helen Coleman, headteacher of Northchapel CE School said: “We were delighted to receive the generous donation from Petworth Masonic Lodge last week, delivered by Roger Dallyn. It was great to be able to show him around our school. He was very impressed with our lovely outdoor area which is used by our children in Early Years and Key Stage One.

“We talked about how we will be spending the money from the lodge. A great deal of the computer equipment in school is now out of date so we are focusing our fundraising on purchasing new flat screen TV’s for the classrooms to replace the old projectors and screens.”

Petworth Masonic Lodge have over many years helped local good causes such as the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre, the Petworth Community Garden, the Scouts and the local primary school with their eco garden.

As well as further afield, they have donated to Macmillan Nurses and Riding for the Disabled.