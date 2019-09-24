Seat belts 'save two lives' in Petworth collision

Two lives have been saved by seat belts in a collision in Petworth, the fire service has said.

London Road in Petworth is expected to be blocked 'for some time' following a collision between two cars this afternoon (Tuesday September 24).

A spokesman for Chichester fire service said on Twitter: "Simple message... Wear a seatbelt #clunkclick. Two lives saved by taking this advice. It doesn’t matter how well you drive, events happen that are out of your control."

Pictures posted on the social media platform show the extent of the damage cause to one of the vehicles involved.

Read more here: A283 to be closed 'for some time' after collision near Petworth