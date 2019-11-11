All layouts are made by members at home, to the same standards, and for shows, they are fitted together to make a modular layout

See scenes from West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club’s great modular show in Shoreham

West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club had a super day at Shoreham Baptist Church on Saturday for its great modular show, featuring the largest layout yet.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:55 pm

There were loads of visitors and much fun had by all, with more than 25 linked layouts put together as one giant network. The club has been club based in Sompting for around 30 years and meets two Fridays each month at the village hall.

Nigel Appleton, publicity officer. Photo by Derek Martin DM19110969a

Gilly North. Photo by Derek Martin DM19110972a

Peter North. Photo by Derek Martin DM19110978a

Peter North. Photo by Derek Martin DM19110984a

