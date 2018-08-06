Selsey ‘Men in Sheds’ to be unveiled

A ‘friendly and inclusive’ shed where men can ‘feel at home’ is set to be unveiled in Selsey.

The grand opening for ‘Men in Sheds’ is planned for August 28 at 10am at the workshop behind the cricket pavilion at Selsey Recreation Ground.

A project organiser said: “We are preparing our new shed where we intend to develop a group meeting place where men can feel at home and pursue practical interests or hobbies, or just come for a chat and mug of tea.

“The Men’s Shed will offer a space where men can use tools and resources they need, learn from each other and share experiences.

“They can also work on community projects, and those of their own choosing, at their own pace at a safe, friendly and inclusive venue.”

The project, which hopes to provide ‘diverse’ activities, is targeted at men who are ‘isolated and often forgotten in society’.

A project spokesman added: “Initially we will be looking to cater for woodwork and some computing, possibly wood turning and wood carving.

“As the membership grows and other people put forward interest such as engineering, shabby chicing furniture or furniture restoration.

“We are now open every Tuesday 10am till 4pm to enable us to prepare the shed for the grand opening.

“This has been in the pipeline for three years and has finally come to fruition only with the help of Selsey Town Council. The council not only sorted out a premises for us but gave us an initial grant to get us going.”

For more information, visit: www.selsey-men-in-sheds.co.uk.