Selsey RNLI raft race rounds off lifeboat week

A record number of entrants took to the water and all made it to the finish line in the Selsey Lifeboat raft race on Sunday.

The raft race was the highlight of the final day of another successful RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Week.

DM1880310a.jpg Selsey RNLI Raft Race 2018. East Beach Church. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

The full week of events included a fun dog show, a hard fought tug o’ war competition – won by a team from Selsey Traders – a fun fair and a spectacular fireworks display on East Beach, again generously provided by Selstar of Selsey.

Selsey RNLI chairman Colvin Rae said: “To all who contributed in any way to the success and enjoyment of the week, the Selsey Lifeboat fund-raising team say a sincere thank you.”

The week ended on Sunday with the Selsey Lifeboat Day when the Green was full of stands offering a wide variety of goods, food and fun activities. TS Sturdy, Nautical Training Corp from Chichester, attended with its band.

The raft race, sponsored by Highhouse Insurance Services Limited of Selsey, attracted 20 entries, a record number. The Selsey lifeboat crew raft won the race by a small margin. Judging of the best dressed raft was undertaken by Theo Bashford, aged ten, a keen RNLI supporter and honorary member of the Selsey Lifeboat fund-raising team.

He chose Selsey lifeboat crew raft as the winner, with ‘Eastie Beastie’, purported to be the Loch Ness Monster’s cousin, entered by East Beach Evangelical Church, in second place.

Sail pasts and rescue displays concluded the day.