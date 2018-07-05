Several lines reopened as rail chaos continues

Some lines between London Victoria and the coast have been reopened following a day of chaos on the railway network.

Commuters have experienced severe disruption throughout today after services between stations on the coast and the capital were cancelled this morning.

A power failure the night before affected signalling in the Streatham area with engineers forced to create a ‘temporary fix’ on the line.

Lines were closed and services were cancelled with Southern Rail advising people not to travel to London Victoria this morning.

The rail service provider has announced some lines have now been reopened with trains being reintroduced.

However, delays of up to an hour are still being experienced with Southern also warning last minute alterations and cancellations are likely.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 7am tomorrow, Southern added.

