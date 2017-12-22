Share your memories in South Downs heathlands trail

A project to unite heathland areas in the South Downs is asking residents for their input.

A Heathlands Reunited interpretation trail is planned to link up areas across Wiggonholt, Iping and Stedham, Chapel Common, Short Heath Common, Graffham, Black Down and Woolbeding.

An artist is being commissioned to create a site specific sculpture at Wiggonholt, with residents encouraged to comment on what they would like to see in the area.

The South Downs National Park Authority is one of ten organisations involved in the four-year Heritage Lottery funded project to inspire communities to visit and look after heathland areas.

Residents will be invited to volunteer, tell their heathlands stories, share archive material, and undertake their own small scale community projects.

Opportunities include wildlife montitoring, free community talks and training in cultural heritage and practical management.

Email heathlands@southdowns.gov.uk to comment or find out more.