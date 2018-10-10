Shed 'destroyed' after tumble dryer fire in Petworth

An 'accidental' fire caused by a tumble dryer left a shed destroyed this morning.

Crews from Midhurst and Billingshurst attended the scene of the fire at Hampers Green at around 10.20 this morning, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire service added that it was an 'accidental ignition caused by a tumble dryer', and crews left the scene at around 12pm.

In a tweet, Billingshurst Fire and Rescue Service said: "One shed (was) destroyed by (the) fire but crews managed to stop it spreading into neighbouring shed and contents."