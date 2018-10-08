Six Bells fun day raises hundreds of pounds for Macmillan support group

The sun shone for a packed garden of happy customers at Six Bells in Billingshurst, as the pub held its annual Fun Day for Macmillan.

Those taking part enjoyed the all day live music, as well as the cakes and ice creams on sale, face painting, BBQ, hog roast, bouncy castle, tombola and raffle. An amazing sum of £712.91 was raised for the local Macmillan Cancer Support group. The Billingshurst Macmillan Group thanked the Six Bells for all their hard work in hosting the event, and all their customers for the funds raised. The photograph shows Ray Chick, Pam Goldsmith, Lewis Martin (the landlord of Six Bells), Terri Ashpool and Ann Roberts.