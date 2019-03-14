Slabs of the Berlin Wall sold in Billingshurst

Two sections of the historic Berlin Wall have been sold at a Billingshurst auction house.

One part of the wall was sold on Tuesday to an American buyer for £15,000 and a smaller slab was sold to a UK buyer for £6,250.

Part of the Berlin Wall SUS-191101-102304001

The sale took place at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst and marked the forthcoming 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall and the end of the Cold War which led to the re-unification of Germany.

The sections of the wall were part of a memorial to 258 people killed at the wall while trying to escape to freedom.

Auction spokesman James Rylands said that the parts of the wall that went under the hammer had been safely preserved since 1990.

There are only 16 known full-sized parts of the wall in public places outside Berlin.