Southwater man, 27, dies after crash near Petworth - Driver from Wisborough Green arrested
A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A272 near Petworth.
Sussex Police has appeared for witnesses to the fatal collision in Strood Green at around 7.55pm last night (Wednesday, July 7).
Police said a blue Range Rover was travelling southwest when it turned right into a driveway and was involved in a collision with a black Kawasaki, travelling in the opposite direction.
"Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public and paramedics, the 27-year-old rider from Southwater was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesperson said.
"The Range Rover driver – a 55-year-old man from Wisborough Green – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
"He remains in police custody at this time."
Anyone who saw what happened or captured it on dash cam – or anyone who saw the manner of driving/riding of either vehicle beforehand – is urged to email [email protected] quoting Operation Bombay.