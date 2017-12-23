Special tribute at Petworth’s 2017 Nativity Exhibition

The exhibition of nativity scenes in St Mary’s Church, Petworth has opened for the eighth year with scenes contributed by groups across the town.

Petworth Primary School has produced eight crib scenes, Kaleidoscope Nursery once again made their clay figures and Petworth Society has contributed a foliage scene. Val Fowler’s knitted nativity for the United Reformed Church, on show since it started in 2010, takes a special place this year. Each year she added a figure and when she became ill, asked the parish church to keep her nativity. “She will always be associated with this event,” said one of the organisers Jackie Smith, “and it was felt she put so much love and work into her knitting it should come out each year in her memory.”

