Spike Milligan’s scripts and artwork to go under hammer at auction

The private collection of Spike Milligan’s agent and friend will be going under the hammer at an auction next month.

Among the items is an original script for an episode of Crazy People, which was the title of the first series of The Goon Show.

A painting by Spike Milligan. Picture courtesy of Chiswick Auctions SUS-190123-103421001

No recordings of the first series seem to have survived and have never been put up for auction.

The specialist Valentina Borghi has put a tentative estimate of £600-800 on the script, which will be offered in the Autographs & Memorabilia sale at Chiswick Auctions at 1pm on February 28.

Crazy People was created and written by Spike and originally produced and broadcast by the BBC Home Service from May 28 to September 20, 1951.

The collection is from Norma Farnes, who was Spike’s agent for almost 40 years.

A script with annotations by Spike. Picture courtesy of Chiswick Auctions SUS-190123-103313001

Other items to go under the hammer include an original artwork by Spike himself of boats, estimated to fetch £400-600, a full set of Spike’s war memoirs, all signed by Spike and humorously inscribed to Norma, and an original typed draft of Vol III of Spike War Memoirs (“Monty: His Part in My Victory”), thoroughly annotated and amended by Spike, also including handwritten pages.

Spike died in 2002, aged 83, and was stationed in Bexhill during the Second World War. He also lived in Udimore.