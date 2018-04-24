Spitfire team solve ‘MARRY ME’ message mystery

A mystery over a huge ‘MARRY ME’ message spotted from a Spitfire flying over Chichester has been solved.

Former Royal Air Force pilot Dave ‘Rats’ Ratcliffe and one of his passengers got a surprise when they spotted the giant romantic gesture adorning a hillside in the South Downs National Park.

It left Rats, a pilot for The Boultbee Flight Academy at Goodwood, wondering who the message was intended for and what their response was.

Suspecting a fellow pilot was behind it, the academy team set out to find the couple, asking everyone they know to post on social media and now the power of the internet has solved the intrigue.

The man behind the proposal was Benjamin Wolfe, Boultbee said.

He was proposing to Lacey Jordan.

And thankfully she said yes.

