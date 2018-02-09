Star gaze with the experts at Midhurst

The national park’s Dark Skies festival flagship event ‘Stargazing South Downs’ takes place at Midhurst Rother College on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm.

The free family event will include indoor talks and activities, a chance to meet some of the wildlife that loves the night, discover the secrets of taking stunning dark-sky photography, as well as stargazing with the experts.

No booking is required and outside there will be stargazing with the Hampshire Astronomical Group and the South Downs Planetarium.

Inside there will be talks on nocturnal wildlife, stargazing and more, a chance to enjoy virtual skies in the indoor planetarium show and meet live bats with the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

There will also be astrophotography sessions, where booking is essential and there is a suggested donation of £3.

Also included during the evening will be activities from the Novium Museum’s Tim Peake exhibition.

Visitors will be able to discover science with Portsmouth University.

In addition, all ages can work together on family creative activities.

There will be hot drinks and food to keep out the cold during the evening being held at Midhurst Rother College.