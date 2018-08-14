Star wars actor to open Selsey ‘Men in Sheds’

Actor and puppeteer Tim Rose, who portrayed Admiral Ackbar in the Star Wars franchise, will officially open ‘Men in Sheds’ in Selsey.

Mr Rose, who has spent the last 30 years making a living out of a shed in America, will unveil a workshop where men can ‘feel at home’ behind the cricket pavilion at Selsey Recreation Ground on August 28 at 12pm.

Some of the team behind the project. Picture contributed

A statement on the Selsey Men in Sheds website read: “We are very lucky to get Tim with his busy schedule and to get him out of his shed where he spent the last 30 years making a living making various things for film and tv.

“He has kindly agreed to come down to Selsey and officially open our shed.”

Mr Rose is perhaps better known for playing the role of Admiral Ackbar in Return of the Jedi, a role which he reprised in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, but he also puppeteered the Star Wars characters of Sy Snootles and Salacious Crumb.

Having worked in animatronics for a number of years, he has also been involved with other Lucasfilm and Jim Henson Studios movies, including The Dark Crystal and Howard the Duck.

Paul Hobson, one of the Selsey wood carvers and ‘personal friend’ of Tim Rose said the actor was also heavily behind the construction of the Teletubbies and some of the monsters in Doctor Who, whilst he still travels around the world doing Star Wars conventions.

Mr Hobson added that ‘lovely, unassuming guy’ Tim is the ‘perfect person’ to open the project due to his background of working in sheds.

Read our original story about Selsey Men in Sheds here

See also: Chichester woman to walk 100 km for ‘amazing’ Snowdrop Trust

Fresh hope for Chichester’s House of Fraser