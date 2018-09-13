Stars of sport, science and TV to join Chichester University students at graduation ceremony

Influential figures from the worlds of sport, science and television are to be recognised for their contributions to their fields with prestigious accolades from the University of Chichester.

They join almost 2,000 graduates and will receive their awards at the Chichester Festival Theatre on Sunday, September 16.

They include captain of both England Women’s and Portsmouth Ladies beach soccer teams Sarah Kempson, who previously graduated from the university with a first-class degree in Physical Education and Teaching. She is being given an Honorary Master of Sport.

Professor Elizabeth (Lisa) A H Hall CBE, an internationally-recognised authority in the fields of chemistry, biomedical engineering and physics is being made an Honorary Doctor of Science.

The Earl of Selborne GBE FRS DL, John Roundell Palmer is an ecological expert and businessman and is becoming an Honorary Doctor of Science.

Award-winning producer Laurie Borg has worked on some of the most popular television shows of all time including Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror and Gunpowder and is to be made an Honorary Doctor of Arts.

University of Chichester Vice-Chancellor Professor Jane Longmore congratulated all of the graduates and said all of their hard work had paid off.

She said: “Graduation is a rite of passage, a celebration of transition as students end their journey at Chichester and set off into the wider campus of life. As educators, we are aware that the most successful people in the twenty-first century will be those who are resilient and have a growth mindset, social skills, emotional intelligence, and creativity.

“Student are leaving this University with all these qualities and with the confidence and determination to seek their own path through their career. They are now part of the distinguished story of this University which stretches back 180 years.

“I congratulate them all on behalf of the university and wish them a successful and happy future.”