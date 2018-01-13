Stedham’s new hotel for minibeasts

Student teachers from the University of Chichester and pupils from Stedham Primary have been working together to create a fun outdoor learning area complete with its own vegetable patch at the school.

The aim is for pupils to grow their own vegetables, which will be used in their cookery lessons and to teach them about the life skills of gardening, as well as educating them about a healthy diet.

The students have also built a pergola under which pupils can sit to work or to relax with friends at break times. Later in the year a bugs’ hotel will be added for the pupils to learn about minibeasts.

The bugs’ hotel also completes a link between the flowerbeds and the learning area.

University of Chichester student Roberto Parmegiani said: “We have built the outdoor area so that it can be used as a space for teachers to use, as the area will be educational for all children. Experiencing outdoor learning is fundamental for all children, therefore we hope that the area we are building will have a positive and powerful impact upon the children at Stedham Primary School, which will help to enhance their intellectual, physical, spiritual, social and moral development.”