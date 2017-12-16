Success at Stedham Christmas Fair

A christmas fair organised in support of a charity that partners specially trained assistance dogs with people who have physical disabilities has been held to great success.

The Stedham Christmas Fair was opened by the schoolchildren from Conifers School Senior Choir, who had travelled down to Heyshott last week.

Conifers School Senior Choir with trustee Jon Flint and canine partner Jester

The fair was organised by trustees wife Sarah Flint and fellow villager Kate Grocott, who invited local artists and artisans to sell their handmade items. Kate and Sarah were delighted with the first event’s success. Visitors to the fair said how lovely the atmosphere was and how high quality the stalls were.

Lyn Davis, who is a ‘puppy parent’ with Canine Partners, traveled down from Gloucestershire with her handmade Bonio biscuit wreaths. These wreaths, which serve as festive treats for dogs, also help to raise awareness for the charity.

Lyn was encouraging people to get involved, particularly as potential puppy parents.

Local volunteer Sarah Casdagli helped man the stall which was full with brand new donated items, and Conifers mother Marylou Thistleton-Smith served mulled wine and sold mince pies.

In the evening Gillian Keegan MP visited the fair to find out more about what the dogs can do. After a bit of shopping, Gillian posed for a photo with volunteers and trustee Jon Flint and Jester. Gillian is going to visit the charity’s HQ in the new year.

Sarah and Kate are really happy with money raised on the day.

To donate further, or to find out about puppy parenting, contact www.caninepartners.org.uk.