Successful antique show at Petworth House

The Petworth House and Park held its fourth annual Antiques & Fine Art Fair.

The event was held over the weekend of May 11-13.

The fair has been said to be a wonderful collaboration with the National Trust and the town of Petworth.

The marquee fuller was than ever, the 55 exhibitors put on a great show, which was thoroughly appreciated by the public.

Visitors came from all over the country even some travelling from northern part of the UK.

As well as from Europe, the USA and even Australia.

A variety of antiques were sold over the weekend, from ceramics, works of art to clocks and desks.

Marcus Adams, from Millington Adams said: “I am pleased with the look and variety and quality of the fair and happy with the sales we made over the three days. All were to new clients within half an hour.”

Kathryn Mandry, of Petworth Antiques Market said: ““I love it, it’s fun - like Glastonbury without the music! We’ve done extremely well.

“All of our dealers have sold. We have sold a number of items every day and then a George III bureau selling on Monday for £1,850 as a direct result of someone having seen it at your fair making our total 33 items.”

Ed Flaxman from Flaxman Fine Jewellery said: “We felt that the fair in Petworth Park was a great success and very much looking forward to returning next year.

“The client base was a perfect match for the level of quality that was on show.”

Fair organiser, Ingrid Nilson, director of The Antiques Dealers Fair Limited, summed up the fourth annual event: “We were really pleased that everybody’s hard work paid off, reflecting in good sales and with ongoing after-sales”

Next year’s Antiques & Fine Art Fair is scheduled for May 10-12 and is hoped to be as populated as this years.