Summer of family fun to be held at Haslemere Museum

A summer of fun is planned at Haslemere Museum.

There is set to be an exciting array of events to entertain visitors both young and old.

The museum recommends that visitors don’t miss the new family friendly exhibition ‘Beautiful Butterflies and Magnificent Minibeasts’ where they can find out lots of fascinating facts and discover more about these much-loved creatures.

There will be plenty of interactive fun too, including touchable cut out models, dressing up, puzzles, a garden trail and much more.

The museum will also be hosting themed family drop in events and workshops throughout the summer including Bugs and Butterflies on Thursday, July 26, Wonderful Wire Wood Insects on Tuesday, August 7, and Build a Minibeast Lego Challenge on Thursday, August 30.

Museum Explorer workshops run on selected dates throughout the summer holidays and themes range from Investigating Insects to Clay Creations and even inventing breakfast cereal.

The sessions run from 10.30am until 12pm and are suitable for children aged from five to 11.

Parents do not need to stay, but spaces must be booked in advance.

Other summer delights include a Falconry Display on Wednesday, August 8, where visitors can experience at close quarters the beauty of these magnificent birds in flight.

There will be a Teddy Bears Picnic and Mini Fete on Thursday, August 23, with a tea party, traditional games, face painting, fun stalls and more.

Bring a teddy and enter the competition for ‘Best Victorian Dressed Teddy’.

Vistors can travel the through the galleries where they can journey through time and see a 500 million year old fossil, make a dinosaur roar, marvel at the beautiful collection of butterflies and meet the Museum’s mascot ‘Arthur’ the Siberian brown bear. There are quizzes, puzzles and dressing up available every day, as well as backpacks offering a variety of activities for children to do whilst exploring the galleries.

Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful gardens which include an observation beehive where they can see the busy bees working during the summer months. The museum encourages visitors to make a day of it by bringing a picnic along.

Keep an eye on the museum’s website and social media pages, to keep up to date with everything that is going on throughout the summer, visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk.

The exhibition Beautiful Butterflies and Magnicient Minibeasts runs until September 1.