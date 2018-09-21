Sun shines for Canine Partners dog show

More than £1,900 was raised at a Fun Dog Show and BBQ held at Canine Partners’ Southern Training Centre on Saturday.

The sun came out for the 250 people who attended the event, which raised a total of £1,950 to help train more assistance dogs for people living with disabilities across the UK.

The day included demonstrations from the Canine Partners Demo Team, a tombola, merchandise stalls and a ‘find the puppy’ game.

Dogs could also join in the fun with a canine version of ‘Hook a Duck’, which left a lot of dogs very wet and happy.

Gemma Tupper, community fundraiser for the South, said: “We are so pleased with how many people attended the event and are lucky to have had BBQ weather with the sun shining all day. Events like this are vital to us as they not only raise funds to help us train more assistance dogs but they also raise awareness of the charity in our local community.”

The Fun Pet Dog Show went down a storm, and the four legged winners won a bundle of treats as a prize.

Mango, a flat coated retriever, won Handsomest Chap, while cocker spaniel Amber took home Loveliest Lady. Lurcher Tess was named Golden Oldie, and Fleur, a pointer, took home Puppy Class.

Canine partner Higgins, a labrador, was named the Happiest Dog, and labrador cross Staffordshire bull terrier Bear took home the title of Best Rescue.

The winner of Best Ears was Douglas, Cavapoochon, and Pickles, a labrador cross golden retriever, was named Child’s Best Friend.

The title of Waggiest Tail went to canine partner Maddie, a labrador cross golden retriever, while another labrador cross golden retriever, Maddie, took home the Best in Show award.

Visit the Canine Partners website at caninepartners.org.uk.