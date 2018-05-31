Sun shines for Harting Festivities family fun

The parish of Harting celebrated Whit Monday with a mix of old and new favourites.

Back to back children’s activities included face painting, fancy dress competition, a carousel, juggling and storytelling.

The human fruit machine.

This year’s fancy dress competition was themed ‘Under The Sea’.

Old favourites returned, such as the often chaotic dog agility and amusing canine ‘Best in…’ show.

The Harting Old Club members attended a roll call on the steps of Harting Church, which traditionally is followed by a march through the village and onto their annual ‘feast’.

Adults and children alike explored the history of Harting with a rolling historical film and antique picture books on display in the Church’s Law Room.

The fun run.

Philippa Franklin, spokesperson for the Harting Festivities committee, said: “The weather was amazing, and it was really well attended - we think more than 2,000 people came along over the day.

“There were lots of arts and crafts and children’s activities, and the usual favourites were well attended - we had more than 50 entrants in the children’s fancy dress competition, and I think nearly every dog in the parish attended the dog show.

“Harting Festivties couldn’t function without the whole parish mucking in - we have a whole army of volunteers.”

The charity Harting shuttle minibus ran from the free parking to the end of the main street throughout the day.

The parade of the Old Harting Club.

The annual ‘Harting Festivities’ developed around the Old Club march, and has existed in some shape or form since the 1800s. The event that Harting experiences today replaced the more traditional funfair of years gone by.

Members of Jazz Magic entertaining the visitors.