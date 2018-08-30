Sunny spells in store for Sussex today

Today will be a bright day in Sussex with long sunny spells throughout the afternoon.

After a chilly start to the day it will feel rather pleasant thanks to spells of sunshine, with maximum temperatures of 21degC, according to the Met Office.

Tonight will be generally dry with fairly clear skies.

Friday is set to begin with a fine, sunny morning.

Sunrise – 6.11am; sunset – 7.52pm.

