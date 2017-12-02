Supermarket recalls fried chicken due to plastic pieces risk

Packs of fried chicken are being recalled by Aldi because of a risk they contain pieces of hard plastic.

The supermarket is asking customers to return packs of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken to their nearest store.

Affected batches carry the code 10101701 and product code 45004.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We are recalling a batch of this product as a precautionary measure as a small number of packs have been found to contain pieces of a hard plastic like material.

“If you have bought this product please do not eat it.

“Customers are advised to return the product to the nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We first became aware that there may be an issue on the evening of November 30. The issue was confirmed December 1.”

The spokesman said no cases of illness as a result of the issue have been reported, the recall is precautionary.

An investigation is currently underway to find out what happened.

Customer services can be contacted on 0800 042 0800 and customer.service@aldi.co.uk.