Suspected illegal immigrants spotted arriving on Sussex beach

Several suspected illegal immigrants were spotted arriving on the beach in Sussex.

The Home Office said three children and three adults were detected by the police and Maritime and Coastguard Agency at Fairlight, near Hastings, on Saturday, August 3.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Crossing the Channel in a small boat is a huge risk.

“The criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life.

“It is an established principle that those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach.”

The Home Office added that following initial detection by police and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Immigration Enforcement dealt with the arrivals.

“The three minors were transferred to Hastings Social Services and the three adults were processed by the Kent Intake Unit,” the spokesman added.

Last month several dinghies carrying almost 40 migrants were intercepted off the coast of Hastings. They were spotted by Border Force, which sent out a boat to pick them up.