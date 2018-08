A suspected Second World War bomb has been ‘dealt with’ after it was found on Bracklesham Bay beach this morning, police have confirmed.

A bomb disposal unit was called to deal with the item which was found on the beach at Bracklesham bay at 6am this morning, a police spokesman said.

He added: “Explosive ordnance experts attended Chichester Police Station later the same day to deal with the device.”

Did you see the bomb squad at Bracklesham Bay this morning? Email news@chiobserver.co.uk