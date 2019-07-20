Sussex hotel fire: Amber Rudd praises fire service for 'swift and effective' response

Amber Rudd has praised firefighters for their 'swift and effective' response to a fire at a Sussex hotel.

The Hastings & Rye MP and and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions has paid thanks to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter, following the devastating blaze at The George in Rye hotel in Rye, East Sussex, this morning (July 20).

The fire started in the roof of the hotel. Picture: Anthony Kimber

She said: "Thank you East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for your swift and effective response to the fire at The George in Rye.

"We're all so grateful that no one was hurt. And I gather firefighters managed to save the wedding dress too!"

